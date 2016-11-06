Syrian Resilience, A Portrait.

I photographed Syrian farmer Mohammed Darwish in late 2009 while on assignment for the Financial Times, this was three years after the worst drought for nine hundred years and two years before the beginning of the current Syrian war.
Mohammed was forced to leave his farm in Hasekeh in the north east of the country after successive crop failures, over the course of the drought hundreds of thousands of other Syrian farmers were forced to migrate south to the cities which were often already overcrowded with refugees from the war in neighboring Iraq.
How much the drought impacted the war is open to debate but there must be little doubt that socio economic factors must have contributed, the war has touched every segment of Syrian society but the poorest needless to say suffer most, millions of refugees in the camps of Jordan, Lebanon and Turkey are from the most vulnerable communities.
Mohammed was determined to continue working the harsh Syrian steppe and resist migrating to the city, we found him tending a flock of sheep on a narrow strip of land currently under Syrian government control but sandwiched between the deluded forces of the Islamic State to the east and west.
Needless to say I have no idea how or where Mohammed is now, like so many Syrians I met and photographed over the years, I do though smile when I remember him asking if I was going to take a thousand pictures and when we asked if he had anything waiting for him back in Hasakeh he replied only an old mattress, but you can’t eat a mattress he said and drew heavily on his cigarette.
My fingers were freezing as I fired off the thousandth frame but I wanted to capture the resilience etched in Mohammed’s face.
I lived the first two and half years of the current Syrian crisis
Thanks you John, it reminded me of those lovely trips we used to make in spring from Baghdad to that land between the two rivers south of Mosul. I can picture the lovely flowers as in monet’s poppies. My Grand Father used to meet his team of shepherds who cared for his sheep. They used to follow the rain between Syria and Iraq. He had a large Bedouin tent, smoked Hubble-bubble and wear a hand made coat made from sheep skin. At dawn you hear the lambs calling heir mums after the Bedouin milk them. We had a breakfast of a lovely fresh yogurt with a choice honey and date syrup.
